Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, joined her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs for his online Dance-a-Thon coronavirus fundraiser on Sunday, April 12.

The exes shared a sweet moment as they danced together to Elvis Crespo’s “Suavamente” on Diddy’s Instagram Live. As the rapper, 50, busted out some merengue moves, Lopez, 50, said, “I probably taught you that.” As the “Missing You” rapper leaned into the camera and grinned, she smiled and asked, “Did I teach you that?”

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020

Later on, Rodriguez, 44, joined his fiancée as they shared a beer toast with Diddy. “Pappy, you have to know this cause I don’t think you know this. This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era,” she told Combs of the former New York Yankee. “You and Mase are his heroes. It’s like every party we do, anything we do, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase! Put on Puffy and Mase!’ So you’re going to have to do one of those joints for him.”

Diddy then asked the former baseball player what song he wanted to hear. “More Money More Problems,” was Rodriguez’s choice.

“I appreciate the love, A-Rod,” Diddy told him as Lopez got up to dance to “Been Around the World” featuring Mase & The Notorious B.I.G and asked where the kids were so they could join in. Rodriguez stood up to join Lopez as the Hustlers actress added, “He leaves the dancing to me.”

“I just love you guys,” Diddy told the couple, who got engaged in March 2019.

Lopez replied, “We love you, we love what you’re doing. I just want to send you all the love in the world from my family to yours. We love and appreciate you.”

Metro reports that Diddy got his six kids together to say hello to Lopez, who got emotional as she recalled how small his sons were when she dated their dad. “Stop growing, it’s crazy,” she told his boys before turning her attention to her ex’s “beautiful” daughters.

So far Diddy’s TeamLove website has raised more than $3.4 million for Direct Relief, a nonprofit that supports healthcare organizations working in communities affected by poverty. The donation will support the Direct Relief’s emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001. She said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in December 2019 that the relationship was “crazy.”

“The Puffy era was sort of like a crazy heightened time in my life. Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx. He had been in the music business and had all this success. I was just starting and making my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me in that moment,” she said.

“We had this kinda crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang, let’s say,” Lopez added, referencing their 1999 arrests after they were at a NYC club when a fight broke out, ending in a shoot-out (charges against her were dropped and Diddy was acquitted).

“It was definitely a moment, but I felt like it was necessary,” she concluded. “Like, he was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about this music business, about what kind of artist I wanted to be in the music industry.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.