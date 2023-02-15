Her forever! Jennifer Lopez showed off a new tattoo for Valentine’s Day this year — and proved her love for Ben Affleck is permanent.

“Commitment ♾️,” Lopez, 53, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisISMeNow.”

The post featured a series of images of the “Waiting for Tonight” singer and Good Will Hunting star, 50, getting cozy on a boat while Affleck grabs Lopez’s posterior. Two other photos showed the happy couple from when they first dated back in the early 2000s.

In addition to the sweet snaps, Lopez included a selfie that showed off an infinity tattoo along her left ribcage. A second still, meanwhile, captured body art that appears to belong to Affleck. The ink includes two arrows crossing over each other with the letters “J” and “B” — seemingly standing for “Jennifer” and “Ben.”

The twosome, who tied the knot in three separate ceremonies last year, reconnected in early 2021 after the Shotgun Wedding actress split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The duo were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 but called off their planned September 2003 wedding due to “excessive media attention.”

Following their initial split, Lopez went on to welcome twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married from 2004 to 2014. Affleck, meanwhile, shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner. The two were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2018.

The “Air” star proposed to Lopez for a second time in April 2022. They tied the knot in Las Vegas three months later before having a traditional ceremony with friends and family in Georgia in August of that same year.

Last month, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer opened up about the nerves she felt before the pair’s nuptials.

“We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone’s going to be there, and it was so stressful. A month before, and I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married,” she explained during a January episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She continued: “And it kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD and I was like, ‘Is this happening?’ We were so happy, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful. And one day Ben just said, ‘F—k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.’ … He was like, ‘Go to rehearsal [for your show], when you get back here I’m going to have everything all set up.’”

Lopez noted at the time that fans will get more insight into Bennifer — a nickname she said that she’s “learned to embrace” — when she releases her upcoming album, This Is Me Now. The record includes a track titled “Dear Ben Part Two.”

“I did an album 20 years ago that, obviously, had a song called ‘Dear Ben’ on it that was about the time that me and Ben were together then. I got very inspired when we got back together,” she told Kimmel, 55. “It was kind of like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen and I went into the studio, and I wrote an album in two months.”