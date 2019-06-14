Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her fourth wedding, now that she’s engaged to Alex Rodriguez. But it might only be her second wedding in her mind, since she doesn’t “really count” her first two marriages.

The 49-year-old sounds off on her past relationships in a behind-the-scenes video from her It’s My Party tour as she muses about her upcoming nuptials to Rodriguez, 43.

“I’d like a big wedding and I’d like to get married in a church this time,” she tells someone off screen during a tour rehearsal. “I’ve never been married in a church.”

“I’ve been married three times, and one was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don’t really count those,” she continues, citing her marriages to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. (She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.)

“But I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids,” she says, referring to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to the tropical salsa star, which lasted from 2004 to 2014. “I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying ‘tried’ to get married.”

Lopez also reveals in the video that she got married for companionship. “It seems like, in this life, you’re always surrounded by people [and] you’re never lonely,” she explains. “But it’s very lonely. So you always want somebody with you, somebody,” she continues. “So, I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes.”

“It’s a bad reason to get married. Not the right one, the wrong one,” the “Medicine” singer adds. “The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.”

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March after two years of dating.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!