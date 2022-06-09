Perfect timing. While celebrating the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez gushed about the next chapter of her life with fiancé Ben Affleck.

“It’s a beautiful moment,” Lopez, 52, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, June 8, before elaborating on her project. “It’s really surreal to be here. … I’m anxious to see the movie. I haven’t seen the finished project. I’m nervous, but I’m excited, and I wouldn’t want to do it any other place, but here.”

The singer noted that her personal and professional milestones were just beginning. “It’s halftime! I keep saying that. It’s so funny, we were talking about this today, ‘Champions are made in the 3rd and 4th quarter. That’s when you win!’” Lopez added. “I feel like there’s a lot left for me. So, I’m very excited about it. I do think it’s just halftime.”

The documentary, which made its debut at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, follows Lopez’s career and how it led to her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance. The film also offers a glimpse at the major life changes in the New York native has experienced. During her performances at the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden‘s inauguration, Lopez received support from her now ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The pair were together from 2017 until 2021. After pressing pause on their wedding plans, Lopez and Rodriguez, 46, announced their decision to call it quits in April 2021. The Hustlers actress moved on with Affleck, 49, shortly after ending her engagement to the athlete.

Lopez and the Argo director, for their part, were first linked after meeting on set of Gigli and were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Less than one year after rekindling their romance, the Shades of Blue alum took to social media to announce their engagement.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter in April. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

Earlier this month, the former American Idol judge offered Affleck a sweet shout-out while accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!” Lopez said as she concluded her speech on Sunday, June 5.

