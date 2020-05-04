Jennifer Lopez shared her secret to doing the perfect booty shake with Shakira in a newly released 2020 Super Bowl rehearsal video.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show!” Lopez, 50, captioned six videos on Instagram on Sunday, May 3. “So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira.”

In one of the clips, the “Jenny From the Block” singer and the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress, 43, are practicing some butt-shaking dance moves with their backs to the camera as Lopez tells Shakira, “I do it with my knees, I shake my knees. You shake your knees, the butt shakes too.”

Then she added with a smile, “My mom taught me that when I was 4.”

The pair made history in February as the first two Latina women to co-headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!” Lopez wrote ahead of their 12-minute performance on February 2. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do.”

Shortly after posting her throwback videos, the Hustlers actress shared four photos of herself joyfully jumping in the air and explained how she’s coping amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to… I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day. Could be anything… and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday,” she explained, telling fans to “stay positive and stay safe.”

Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, revealed last month that they had to put their planned summer nuptials in Italy on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause,” the former New York Yankees player, 44, told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance on April 23. “We’ll see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”