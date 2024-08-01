Jeremy Renner has developed a new type of relationship with 11-year-old daughter Ava in the wake of his 2023 accident.

“I feel like now — I don’t know, it skipped and flipped for a minute because the accident really propelled us into a very adult relationship,” Renner, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with Silk. “It’s been wonderful, and now I feel like I’m just a manager or a bouncer, or I don’t know. I feel like my roles are changing … [I’m wearing] different hats now.”

Previously, Renner felt more like “a caregiver, a nurturer, the entertainer, the chef, the provider, the chauffeur,” but there has been an obvious shift.

“Now, I feel like I just have to be around and make sure she doesn’t do bad stuff,” the actor explained.

Renner — who shares Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — is gearing up for his little girl to start middle school as the fall season approaches. While dating is still a long way off, Renner doesn’t think he’s going to be the one intimidating Ava’s potential suitors.

“I think my daughter is probably scarier than I am, for sure,” he joked. “She has my resting face and then also her grandma, my mom’s, resting face. So, I think she’s going to scare away the faint-hearted people and they’ll just stick around and probably be alright with me.”

When it comes to his daily morning routine with Ava, the Mayor of Kingstown star explained to Us that Silk plant-based milk is a major part of each day.

Teaming up with the brand was “a natural match” for Renner, especially since he used Silk products throughout his recovery. (Renner was crushed by a PistenBully snow-removal vehicle in January 2023.)

“I had issues with chewing because I had a lot of breaks in my face and jaw, but I could still drink and I had to get my nutrients,” he said. “Then, it became less medicated shakes and just regular nice protein shakes in the mornings.”

While he and Ava “make breakfast together,” Renner is always trying to integrate “health and some wellness” into their meals.

“She eats the super green gummies and she’ll try certain things, but I always make my protein shakes,” he said.

Ava was featured alongside Renner in a Super Bowl commercial for Silk earlier this year, which was a special moment for the father-daughter duo.

“I got to do that with my daughter on the anniversary of the accident, which is just amazing,” he said about filming the ad. “I remember being with my daughter on set and I said, ‘Look how far we’ve come, girl.’ One year [later], look what we’re doing. We’re doing a Super Bowl commercial together — it was pretty awesome.”