Jeremy Renner’s career has soared with his roles in Mayer of Kingstown and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he hasn’t been quite as lucky in love.

After brief relationships with Rashida Jones and Jes Macallan in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, Renner welcomed his daughter, Ava Berlin, with Sonni Pacheco in 2013. The pair secretly tied the knot one year later, but their wedded bliss only lasted 10 months before Pacheco filed for divorce in 2015.

Following their split, the exes engaged in a messy legal battle, with Pacheco filing for sole custody of Ava after claiming that Renner tried to kill her. In documents obtained by TMZ, Pacheco also alleged that Renner put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself before firing the gun into the ceiling while his daughter was asleep. (A rep for Renner responded to the allegations at the time, calling them “dramatizations” and a “one-sided” account of the situation.)

“I haven’t slept more than four hours a night in the past week. My skin’s breaking out. I’ve got dark circles under my eyes. I’m dehydrated. I look like s—t,” Jeremy told Playboy in 2015 about the stress he was feeling amid the divorce. “I felt pretty insecure walking into a photo shoot this morning, and I was running late because I had just gotten out of my fourth deposition for the divorce.”

Renner and Pacheco eventually finalized their divorce in 2015. They agreed to split custody, with Renner ordered to pay $13,000 a month in child support, plus an additional five percent if he makes more than $2.3 million a year.

After a rumored romance with Eiza Gonzalez in 2018, Renner was linked with Amber Monson in August 2023. According to the Daily Mail, the pair’s relationship hit rough waters from the start, with Monson’s brother Jason Nelms telling the outlet that the Hawkeye star was rude to his family members after inviting them to his Lake Tahoe mansion in November of that year.

In addition to being wary of Renner, Nelms told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2024 that he also warned the Marvel star about his sister, who has had several run-ins with the law and was arrested in December 2023 for violating her probation.

“When I found out they were messing around, I tried to get in touch with him to tell him to stay away from her,” Nelms told Us at the time. “She’s bad news.”

Keep scrolling for Renner’s complete dating history:

Rashida Jones

Renner and Jones dated briefly in 1995 but called it quits after a few months.

Jes Macallan

The actor was in a relationship with Macallan from 2005 to 2010.

Sonni Pacheco

Renner tied the knot with Pacheco in 2014, less than one year after their daughter, Ava Berlin, was born. The pair called it quits after 10 months of marriage, with Pacheco filing for divorce in January 2015. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Eiza Gonzalez

The duo first sparked romance rumors in March 2018 when they were spotted together at an Oscars afterparty but reportedly called it quits after a few months of dating.

They were later spotted being “flirtatious” at a pre-Super Bowl party in February 2020, with a source exclusively telling Us that Renner was “laughing hard” and “being friendly” with a group of girls throughout the night, but particularly with González.

Despite their connection, a second insider close to González told Us that there was “nothing romantic going on with them and they didn’t have a fling at the Super Bowl.” The twosome celebrated with “a bunch of other celebs” and “it’s Eiza’s personality to dance and have fun with her friends,” the source explained. Neither Gonzalez nor Renner addressed their relationship status at the time.

Amber Monson

According to the Daily Mail, Renner and Monson began seeing each other in August 2023, months after he recovered from a near-fatal snow plow incident. Her brother later told the outlet that the twosome have had a rocky relationship, adding that Renner was a “jerk” to his relatives while they were visiting his Lake Tahoe mansion that fall.

While speaking with Us in January 2024, Nelms shared his thoughts that Renner should “run away” from his sister, who has had several run-ins with the law. “He’s letting Amber into his home and introducing her to his daughter,” Nelms explained. “[He shouldn’t] do that. He already has enough s—t in his life.”