Angelina Pivarnick strutted her stuff during a recent performance at a New Jersey strip club.

Pivarnick, 37, was seen dropping it low at 35 XXXV Gentlemen’s Club in Sayreville on Saturday, December 30, per footage shared via the venue’s Facebook page.

“Scenes from #LASTNIGHT. Last Saturday of 2023 and we made it #COUNT. @angelinamtv from the #JerseyShore showing how #JERSEY does it. If you missed last night … you missed a lot!” the caption read.

In the clip, the Jersey Shore star got down on all fours to tease the audience and blow kisses to the camera as dollar bills rained down from above her.

Related: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast: Then and Now MTV shook up reality TV — and introduced fans to the GTL lifestyle (a.k.a. gym, tan, laundry) — in 2009 with the premiere of Jersey Shore. The series quickly made household names out of stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” […]

In a nod to her reality TV career, Pivarnick danced to LMFAO’s song “Get Crazy,” which is the Jersey Shore theme song. She wore a short, low-cut black romper with matching knee-high boots for the performance.

Pivarnick is not the only cast member of the MTV reality show who knows a thing or two about stripping. Vinny Guadagnino did his fifth stint as a guest host for Chippendales, the striptease Las Vegas show, this summer.

“Being a part of Chippendales and getting the chance to host, dance, show some skin and see my fans up close and personal at one of the most iconic shows on the Strip is always a blast,” Guadagnino, 36, told the Las Vegas news outlet KTNV in July.

Guadagnino and Pivarnick have sparked romance rumors in the past. After hooking up once during season 2 of Jersey Shore, the pair maintained a playful, flirty dynamic. However, Guadagnino has said that fans shouldn’t hold their breath for his and Pivarnick’s happily-ever-after.

Related: 'Jersey Shore’ Cast’s Dating Histories Showing it all! When Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009, viewers got to watch the personal lives of eight housemates from New Jersey — and many fans are still keeping up with the group. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s on and off relationship quickly became a large story line as they tried to […]

“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors,” Guadagino exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you, I do not.”

While she and Guadagnino are just friends, Pivarnick took a huge step in her relationship with another Vinny this year. During an April episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick’s boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, proposed to her.

The engagement, which took place in front of Pivarnick’s costars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Guadgnino, came one day after Pivarnick celebrated her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

Related: Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeria's Relatonship Timeline Facing the obstacles. Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira got married after two years of dating — but their relationship has faced issues over the years. The duo started dating in 2016 after knowing one another for more than a decade. Us Weekly exclusively reported that the twosome were engaged in January 2018. “We went out […]

“If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog s–t,” Pivarnick said during the episode.

Pivarnick and Larangeira, 46, finalized their split in May 2022 after calling it quits that February. The exes tied the knot in 2019.

In January, Pivarnick exclusively told Us that Larangeira had sent her Christmas gifts for her cats and dog.

“That was nice. And I actually asked him [about it] and he [said], ‘Those will always be my animals,’” she said, adding that she wishes “the best” for her former spouse. “People go through divorces. It’s kind of like, typical. It sucks to say that, but yeah.”