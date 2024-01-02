Angelina Pivarnick strutted her stuff during a recent performance at a New Jersey strip club.
Pivarnick, 37, was seen dropping it low at 35 XXXV Gentlemen’s Club in Sayreville on Saturday, December 30, per footage shared via the venue’s Facebook page.
“Scenes from #LASTNIGHT. Last Saturday of 2023 and we made it #COUNT. @angelinamtv from the #JerseyShore showing how #JERSEY does it. If you missed last night … you missed a lot!” the caption read.
In the clip, the Jersey Shore star got down on all fours to tease the audience and blow kisses to the camera as dollar bills rained down from above her.
In a nod to her reality TV career, Pivarnick danced to LMFAO’s song “Get Crazy,” which is the Jersey Shore theme song. She wore a short, low-cut black romper with matching knee-high boots for the performance.
Pivarnick is not the only cast member of the MTV reality show who knows a thing or two about stripping. Vinny Guadagnino did his fifth stint as a guest host for Chippendales, the striptease Las Vegas show, this summer.
“Being a part of Chippendales and getting the chance to host, dance, show some skin and see my fans up close and personal at one of the most iconic shows on the Strip is always a blast,” Guadagnino, 36, told the Las Vegas news outlet KTNV in July.
Guadagnino and Pivarnick have sparked romance rumors in the past. After hooking up once during season 2 of Jersey Shore, the pair maintained a playful, flirty dynamic. However, Guadagnino has said that fans shouldn’t hold their breath for his and Pivarnick’s happily-ever-after.
“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors,” Guadagino exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you, I do not.”
While she and Guadagnino are just friends, Pivarnick took a huge step in her relationship with another Vinny this year. During an April episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick’s boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, proposed to her.
The engagement, which took place in front of Pivarnick’s costars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Guadgnino, came one day after Pivarnick celebrated her divorce from Chris Larangeira.
“If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog s–t,” Pivarnick said during the episode.
Pivarnick and Larangeira, 46, finalized their split in May 2022 after calling it quits that February. The exes tied the knot in 2019.
In January, Pivarnick exclusively told Us that Larangeira had sent her Christmas gifts for her cats and dog.
“That was nice. And I actually asked him [about it] and he [said], ‘Those will always be my animals,’” she said, adding that she wishes “the best” for her former spouse. “People go through divorces. It’s kind of like, typical. It sucks to say that, but yeah.”