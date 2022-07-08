Fake drama! Jessa Duggar is shutting down speculation that she missed sister Jill Duggar’s baby shower due to a brewing feud — insisting it was simply a logistical issue.

The rumors began after their cousin, Amy Duggar, hosted a baby shower for Jill, 31, and shared photos from the event via Instagram on Thursday, July 7.

“It was so fun celebrating this new life!” Jessa, 29, commented, which prompted fans to question why the 19 Kids and Counting star wasn’t in any of the snaps despite being in attendance, even doubting any of the Duggar siblings were present for the bash.

“Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do,” the TLC personality replied, adding, “These rumors make me angry, and I’m here to put a stop to it. The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true.”

Jessa went on to confirm she was present at the shower, noting that “pretty much everyone else was out of town” due to their hectic summer plans and that “you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules.”

“We spend plenty of time together even if there aren’t photos circulating on the internet to prove it. … Not every gathering has to be a photo op,” she argued, before concluding the lengthy post with a plea to “quit spreading hate.”

Amy, 35, later came to her cousin’s defense, confirming that “we had a beautiful turnout and enjoyed just being in the moment!”

“There wasn’t any drama and Jill was glowing!” the Maryland native wrote on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time Jessa has stuck up for her family on social media. In January, the reality star shut down trolls who assumed she and her husband, Ben Seewald, with whom she shares sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 3, and daughters Ivy, 2, and Fern, 5 months, had been gifted a home from her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

“That is so stupid and an outright lie,” the Growing Up Duggar author wrote in response to the allegation.

Jill, for her part, previously faced drama with her family after she left the TLC series after six seasons in 2017.

“It was a really difficult decision but something we knew that we really needed to do for our family,” she said during a September 2020 YouTube video. We don’t regret leaving the show.”

Four months later, the first responder exclusively told Us Weekly that not everyone was pleased with their decision.

“There’s been some distancing there. We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” she explained at the time. “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Jessa’s clap backs come in the midst of her brother Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction. The Arkansas native was convicted of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021, and was sentenced to 151 months in prison on May 25, which translates to roughly 12.5 years. The father of seven is also assigned to 20 years of supervised release once his sentence is fully served.

Us confirmed on June 28 that Josh had been transferred to FCI Seagoville in Texas – a low-security federal correction institution that is about a five-and-a-half-hour drive from his hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas.

