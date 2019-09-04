



Celebs were out and about this week, from Jesse Williams picking up a pint of Ben & Jerry’s new Justice ReMix’d flavor, to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their children enjoying a night out in Malibu, to Jill Zarin playing a game of tennis. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Advancement Project board member and actor Jesse Williams picked up a pint of Ben & Jerry’s new Justice ReMix’d flavor in L.A. The flavor was created with the Advancement Project National Office to raise awareness and educate fans about the need for criminal justice reform in the U.S. in L.A.

— Brody Jenner celebrated his birthday and deejayed alongside Devin Lucien at Oxford Social Club at Pendry San Diego.

— Jill Zarin hit volleys with her tennis coach before playing a game of mixed doubles at the fourth annual Brookfield Place Open celebrity match event at the Waterfront Plaza in downtown NYC.

— Tom Murro and Dolores Cantina rocked out at the Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

— Nick Fouquet and Langley Fox celebrated the opening of Fouquet’s Venice store on Abbot Kinney Blvd.

— Jackie Cruz celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a group of friends at a dinner at sbe’s Cleo Third Street in West Hollywood.

— Khloe Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez rocked essentials from Naked Wardrobe while out and about in L.A.

— Gabrielle Union enjoyed fresh pastas, fish and seafood entrees with a group of friends at Margot Rooftop in Culver City at Platform.

— James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss celebrated the second annual #VANDERPUPCATION at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles, featuring the new VANDERPUMP PETS subscription box, which will be featured in the dog-friendly Mondrian room package collaboration as of September 15. Guests enjoyed My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Just Food For Dogs, Pasta Snacks’ Bow ties, Goodr sunglasses, Eve Yes custom pet portraits, Studio by Miraval rosé and Skybar ‘Woofmelon’ Margaritas.

— Sarah Hyland and her fiancé, Wells Adams, saw Tony Award-winning musical Oklahoma at Circle in the Square and congratulated the show’s star Rebecca Naomi Jones backstage after the show in NYC.

— Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stopped by Cafe Habana before heading to the 38th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off and ended up going back to the restaurant, owned by Casamigos’ cofounder Rande Gerber, after enjoying the carnival.

— Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated a friend’s birthday at sbe’s hotspot Doheny Room in West Hollywood.

— Brandon Thomas Lee posted a behind the scenes first look photo on Instagram with David Arquette while filming Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, a feature film by 2B Films about Jackie Ryan. The cast also features Michael Rapaport, Ashley Greene, Bo Dietl, Greg Finley and more and the film is directed and produced by Danny A. Abeckaser.

