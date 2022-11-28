Spotted: Artists, celebrities and influencers touching down in the Sunshine State for the 20th anniversary of Miami Art Week, running now through December 6. Though there will be no shortage of star-studded events to check out, the iconic Wynwood Walls remains a must-see.

The legendary street art museum — created by late real estate developer Tony Goldman in 2009 — earned the honor of being named the winner of the “Global Award of Excellence” by the Urban Land Institute in 2016. Since 2009, countless artists from all over the world have showcased their incredible work on more than 80,000 square feet of walls.

Currently, the Wynwood Walls is curated by Goldman’s daughter and Goldman Properties co-chair, Jessica Goldman Srebnick. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Walls of Change: The Story of The Wynwood Walls author breaks down the impact of the inspired destination — and the hottest Miami Art Week 2022 events.

Us: What can you tell Us about Miami Art Week?

Jessica Goldman Srebnick: Twenty years ago Art Basel planted a flag in Miami and forever changed the creative landscape of our city. It was simply an art fair that has grown into one of the most important Art Weeks of the year, not only for our city, but for artists, collectors, gallerists, real estate developers, restauranteurs, press and so many more. It is a week to shine a spotlight on all things innovative, and for us at the Wynwood Walls, it is an opportunity to bring the most exciting artists on the planet to the public.

Us: What can you tease about the 12th anniversary of the Wynwood Walls? Why will this year be better than ever?

JGS: 2022 at the Wynwood Walls has been a transformational year. We continue to be unique in our curation of world-class, cutting-edge art that is thought provoking and inspiring, all within an unexpected outdoor environment. The mural changes this year are monumental with artists from Brazil, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Italy, England and the United States. We have added additional large-scale sculptures to the museum including a powerful 16-foot sculpture by American artist Hebru Brantley that sits outside the entrance to his solo gallery show, entitled BOUND, which will run through February 26, 2023, at the Goldman Global Arts Gallery. We have expanded our Wynwood Walls shop to accommodate a larger assortment of exclusive artist collaborative products like coffee table books, vinyl figures, apparel, skate decks, stationary, games, prints and more. The museum itself has improved its entire physical space with enhanced landscaping, benching and a brand-new Welcome Center, bringing the entrance to Wynwood Walls back to the main street of Wynwood; 2nd Avenue, otherwise known as Tony Goldman Way. This year, the Wynwood Walls is truly better than ever!

Us: What makes the Wynwood Walls such a pivotal part of Miami?

JGS: The Wynwood Walls began with the desire to establish a pulse for the neighborhood of Wynwood, a vicinity that our family saw extraordinary promise and have spent the last 17 years deeply committed to creating an international destination. Not only has the Wynwood Walls become the heartbeat of a neighborhood and a must-see destination for visitor and locals alike, but it has become the creative epicenter of a city. It is arguably the highest concentration of the best street art in the world and is ever-changing. It is a place unlike any other, in a city that is known for its optimism, beauty and international flavor.

Us: What has been your all-time favorite Wynwood Walls work of art?

JGS: Asking that question is like asking if I have a favorite child. Every work of art is its own masterpiece. They are all different, they are each extraordinary and every artist approaches their work with a unique style and perspective. Of course, Shepard Fairey’s mural has a personal meaning to me as it includes an image of my father who passed away. Then there is the brilliance of Tomokazu Matsuyama or the vibrancy of Kobra. Ron English, Maya Hayuk and Dan Kitchner were some of the most photographed in our 12-year history, but my favorite experience of all, is making the phone call to invite an artist to come paint at the Wynwood Walls. It is a very special interaction, because for the artist, it’s like being invited to the Olympics of street art, and for me I feel a deep sense of gratitude to be able to provide a platform for spectacular talent.

Us: How important is it to Goldman Properties to bring new life into the community with art?

JGS: Elevating the quality of life in the neighborhoods where we work has always been part of the DNA of our company. Over the 54 years that Goldman Properties has been revitalizing neighborhoods (Soho & Wall Street NYC, center city Philadelphia, Miami Beach and Wynwood) we have infused creativity into everything that we do. While each neighborhood is unique, the approach has similarities. It begins with passion, commitment and creative thinking. It’s about infusing interesting tenants, building businesses, designing beautiful new architecture, preserving historic architecture, creating street life, making sure that neighborhoods are well lit and safe and creating one-of-a-kind destinations. Art has always been a passion for our family, and we love to share our passions with others. Whether curating the Houston Bowery Wall in NYC or infusing large-scale art into an office building in Wynwood, embedding a sculptural map of the NYC subway system into a Soho sidewalk, or painting glorious pastels on the art deco buildings of South beach, art and creativity are essential keys to how we work. It’s what differentiates us, it’s what we are passionate about, and it creates a positive energy in communities.

Us: What are some events that are happening during Miami Art Week that you recommend?

JGS: The Wynwood Walls has an amazing lineup of programming this year. Starting with the Goldman Global Arts galleries; be sure to see the solo show BOUND by artist Hebru Brantley, or the group show FUTURE STARTS NOW featuring the works of Shepard Fairey, Risk, Dan Kitchener, Millo, Okuda, Greg Mike, Kai and so many more. Also, not to be missed is a show entitled NEVER BETTER by American artist Peter Tunney, all within the Wynwood Walls. We will have book signings, daily artist talks, exclusive product drops from the Wynwood Walls Shop and of course, artists at work putting the final touches on their masterful murals. Check out @wynwoodwallsofficial or www.thewynwoodwalls.com for a full schedule or just come explore the creative process of groundbreaking artworks. Whatever you do for Art Week, take advantage of the fact that we have the best art in the world in our city, so go enjoy it!

Us: Any other exciting projects or events coming up?

JGS: I am really excited to break ground in a few months on a project Goldman Properties has been working on called CORE WYNWOOD. It is a 120,000 square foot state of the art office building in the core of one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the United States … Wynwood. I am also incredibly proud of the Wynwood Walls Foundation, a foundation started in 2021 to make a positive impact on our community by giving back, inspiring and supporting the next generation of artists. We have partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, seeded an arts department at their headquarters, provided educational opportunities for thousands of school-aged kids and will be the presenting sponsor for the second year for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gala.