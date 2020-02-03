A moment of reflection. Jessica Simpson opened up about both the good and bad aspects of her relationship with ex-boyfriend John Mayer.

“We were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other,” the “Public Affair” singer, 39, told Hoda Kotb during a Today Show interview set to air on Tuesday, February 4. “That was easy, but the relationship was very complex. It was always on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again.”

Simpson admitted that she “went back” to the 42-year-old “New Light” crooner “close to nine times.”

The Dukes of Hazzard actress first met Mayer in February 2005 at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party, but they wouldn’t begin dating until 2006 following her divorce from Nick Lachey earlier that year. They later called it quits 2007.

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” artist first addressed the relationship in 2010, referring to his former flame as “sexual napalm” in a Playboy interview. “That girl is like crack cocaine to me,” he said of Simpson at the time. “Sexually, it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say.”

Simpson detailed the highs and lows from her romance with Mayer in her memoir Open Book, which hits shelves on Tuesday. In an excerpt from the hotly anticipated book, the “With You” songstress confessed to “relying on alcohol” to cope while dating Mayer.

“He wanted to have all of me or nothing,” she wrote in the sneak peek published by People on Wednesday, January 22. “Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.”

The Employee of the Month star admitted to being insecure during the relationship, adding: “I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.”

Simpson also addresses her former marriage with Lachey — to whom she was married from 2002 until their divorce was finalized in 2006 — in her new memoir. The 98 Degrees alum, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively that he hasn’t read “a single word” of his ex-wife’s book.

“Both of us have not read the book,” he said while referring to his wife, Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo). “And no, she did not reach out before it was published.”