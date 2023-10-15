Jessica Simpson was hilariously mistaken for none other than Britney Spears.

The “Irresistible” singer, 43, posted via Instagram on Saturday, October 14, that she had been approached by a fan wanting an autograph — only the interaction wasn’t exactly meant for her.

“The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears 😜,” she captioned the post, wearing a shocked facial expression alongside daughter Maxwell.

The mixup is not too surprising. Simpson and Spears, 41, do share a lot of physical attributes — both donning blonde hair and brown eyes and even sharing similar taste in fall fashion. Spears noted the likeness in December 2022, and she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself looking strikingly similar to Simpson.

“Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 !!!” she captioned the post at the time.

In January 2015, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer even noticed Spears’ resemblance to her own mom, Tina Simpson, in a throwback photo with her dad Joe Simpson and sister Ashlee Simpson.

“#TBT When my Mom looked like Britney Spears and my Dad looked like Troy Aikman — this picture makes me :)” she captioned the post at the time.

Aside from their looks and style, Simpson and Spears also shared a similar career path as well. The two starred on The Mickey Mouse Club as children and began their journey in the music industry in the late 1990s.

The two have often been compared to one another — and this isn’t even the first time Simpson has been misidentified as the “Lucky” singer. In Simpson’s 2020 memoir Open Book, she recalled a time she was mistaken for Spears in Disney World.

“I was like, of course this would happen to me,” she wrote. “Britney steals even this Disney moment, right there in front of my kids.”

The “Toxic” singer is set to release her own memoir titled The Woman in Me on October 24, with Michelle Williams narrating the audiobook.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 that Spears “will hold nothing back” in her writing, and that she plans to address previous romances such as with Justin Timberlake — which he’s “not going to be happy” about. Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari, on the other hand, isn’t too concerned about what’s in the pages.

“She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard,” Asghari, 28, said to TMZ on Thursday, October 12 and added that he was “very proud” of Spears’ accomplishment. “I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”