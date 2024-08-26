Jessica Simpson shared a selfie with her five-year-old daughter Birdie Mae — and her youngest child looks like her twin.

“Me and My Birdie My Birdie and Me,” Simpson, 43, captioned a sweet photo shared via Instagram on Saturday, August 24, of herself and her youngest child sitting together with a blanket over their laps. In the snap, Simpson stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Simpson shares Birdie — as well as daughter Maxwell Drew, 12, and son Ace Knute, 11 — with husband Eric Johnson. Though Simpson rarely sarees photos of her children, she has gushed over her youngest from day one, saying that Birdie created a “healing purposeful life” for her.

“You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply,” Simpson wrote on social media on Birdie’s first birthday in March 2020. “With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you!”

Simpson has enough love to go around. Earlier this month, she took the opportunity to brag about her son Ace to her fans via Instagram.

“I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet 💚🦀,” Simpson wrote via Instagram. “Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together 💫🍀.”

Simpson’s knack for compliments extends beyond her household. She recently fangirled over her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, when she returned to the stage in June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album Autobiography. Ashlee, 39, played the West Hollywood club Evita to effusive praise from her big sister and fellow former pop star.

“I woke up this mornin’ cryin’ like a fan girl nerd sister watchin’ this from last night!!! You are a f—kin’ rockstar Ash!” Jessica wrote via Instagram, alongside a carousel of clips from Ashlee’s performance. “You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC! What a beautiful moment with all of your back up singers (the entire crowd)…CHILLS…You were born for this! Make a record asap!”