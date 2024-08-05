Like any mom, Jessica Simpson can’t help but gush over her 11-year-old son, Ace.

“I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet 💚🦀,” Simpson, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 5, alongside a black and white photo of Ace. “Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together 💫🍀.”

She concluded her sweet post by saying, “Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson — OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!” Along with Ace, Simpson shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, with her husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson.

Simpson has been known to keep her kids out of the spotlight but she has been open about her experience with motherhood over the years.

Related: Jessica Simpson’s Best Quotes About Motherhood and Kids Jessica Simpson revealed that she and husband Eric Johnson were suffering from “baby fever” in April 2018. “We always practice,” the pop-star-turned-fashion-mogul told Entertainment Tonight about having a third child. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.” Five months later, on September 18, Simpson announced on Instagram that Maxwell and Ace would be […]

“Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018. “Right now, my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much. These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

At the time, Simpson admitted that Johnson, 44, is “more the disciplinarian” when it comes to the kids. “If [Maxwell] asks for a dog, she gets one, and then Eric finds a way to make the dog not end up in the house,” Simpson told Us.

Earlier this year, Simpson and Johnson shut down rumors that there was trouble in paradise after they spent time in Mexico on a family vacation with all three children and Jessica’s mother, Tina Simpson.

“2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC!” Jessica wrote via Instagram in April. “Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!”

Related: Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson’s Sweetest Moments With the Kids Family goals! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have captured adorable moments with their three kids over the years. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Simpson told Us Weekly in May 2018. “Right now, my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to […]

While Jessica and Johnson first met in 2010, they tied the knot in 2014 after just six months of dating. “I don’t feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I’ve loved Eric my whole life,” Jessica exclusively told Us in April 2022. “I guess, in the moment I met him, it felt like a marriage.”

The Open Book author added, “Eric and I set intentions, and we’re very good at manifesting our dreams. We’re very good at creating a safe environment for each other to be ourselves.”