Sharing the wealth! Jessie James Decker is one proud wife — and isn’t afraid to get a little flirty with her husband, Eric Decker, on Instagram.

The “Lights Down Low” songstress, 31, posted a series of adorable pictures of herself and the former NFL star, 32, embracing each other on Monday, May 27, and added two NSFW hashtags alongside it. “I like this married life with you babe @ericdecker #sexual #bigddecker,” she wrote.

Eric took to the comments section of her post to share a sweet message in response. “Mi amor,” he gushed, adding two red heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time the couple have publicly spiced things up. Jessie posted a cheeky picture of her man completely nude with nothing but a towel covering his manhood to her Instagram page in December 2018 with the simple caption: “#retirement.”

The Kittenish founder later chatted with Us Weekly about the post, and didn’t hold back her feelings about her handsome love. “He didn’t know about it until about three hours later, when he looked at Instagram. He’s like, ‘Really? Ya did that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you just looked so good and I just thought I’d share it.’ He’s a trooper though,” she told Us in January. “He just — he looked so handsome. I don’t know, I just thought he looked yummy. I took a picture for me, but then I was like, ‘You know, I need to share.’”

The pair wed in June 2013 and share daughter Vivianne, 5, and sons Eric Jr., 3, and Forrest, 13 months — and they aren’t ruling out the possibility of adding to their brood in the future.

“He wants another baby for sure,” the musician told Us of the athlete earlier this month. “I’m like, ‘Give me just a moment, give me a second!’”

She added: “He is just too funny. Because we’re moving, we have all of these baby things that we’re finding, like baby girl stuff, baby boy stuff, all the bottles, breast pumps. I was like, ‘Oh, we can just donate those things or just give them to my sister because I’m sure she’s going to have more babies eventually.’ [Eric] was like, ‘I don’t think we’re ready to give those away yet!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Let’s talk about it,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’”

