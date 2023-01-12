Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker List Nashville Mansion For $10 Million

Moving on! Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are saying goodbye to their Nashville home.

The country singer, 34, and the former wide receiver, 35, have listed their four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion for $10.3 million, according to Compass online listings. The Deckers — who tied the knot in June 2013 — first moved into the house in 2019 with their three children: Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.

James Decker has shared numerous glimpses into the family’s life inside their Tennessee residence over the years — and the Kittenish founder has a penchant for Christmas decor.

In December 2022, the Dancing With the Stars season 31 alum showed off the family’s fireplace when sharing a snap of her kids with cookies and milk by the hearth.

“The Decker babies are ready for Santa 🎄🎅🏼☃️. Night night, y’all❄️🥰🎄,” she wrote in the caption. In 2019, James Decker couldn’t resist decorating for the holidays early — and sharing a photo of their festive home.

“I personally like to wait [until] after Thanksgiving, but this year I gave in after the kids got so excited! First tree up, couple more to go🎄,” the “Wanted” singer wrote alongside a November 2019 photo of her husband and kids decorating a tree in the foyer.

The Deckers’ little ones made headlines in November 2022 when body-shamers criticized the children’s abs in a photo James Decker shared via Instagram at the time.

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird,’” the “I Still Love You” songstress replied to one commenter.

In response to another hater, the Eric & Jessie: Game On alum wrote, “From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind ❤️.”

The following day, James Decker continued to reflect on the backlash she had received.

“When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our Thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite of ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.”

Despite the mom-shamers and a move on the horizon, the​ family is looking ahead to the future with smiles on their faces. Decker shared a positive message for the new year alongside a Friday, January 6, Instagram photo of him and his wife clinking glasses.

“Looking forward to 23’ with you babe,” the NFL alum wrote.