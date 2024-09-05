Today contributor Jill Martin and Erik Brooks are going their separate ways after two years of marriage.

The former couple filed divorce papers early last month and “are nearly done with the process” of finalizing their split, spokesperson for Martin confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday, September 4.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot last month that Martin, 48, had not been wearing her wedding ring on air. Some social media users also pointed out that she hasn’t posted photos of Brooks as of late.

Martin, however, does not plan to discuss the split publicly. (Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)

“Because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment,” her spokesperson also told Page Six on Wednesday. “She is concentrating on her health and being an amazing daughter, friend and new aunt.”

Martin and Brooks met on a dating app and announced their engagement in 2019. They split shortly thereafter but eventually reconciled. By November 2021, Martin and Brooks were engaged once again. They got married in September 2022.

Martin has continued to appear on Today amid her divorce. She was on the show’s third hour on Thursday, September 5 with Savannah Sellers, filling in for Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

Other than her relationship ups and downs, Martin has also been going through a public health battle. Nearly a year after she and Brooks tied the knot, Martin announced her breast cancer diagnosis. At the time, she offered her then-husband a shout-out for his support throughout her health journey.

“Honestly, I am doing OK. I have a loving husband, amazing family and friends and an incredible support system,” she wrote for Today.com in July 2023. “I have my head on straight and know exactly what needs to be done. Am I scared? Of course. Who wouldn’t be? But I know cancer has nothing on me. We lost my incredible grandmother to this disease because the science wasn’t there. But it is now, and I will know she is with me all the way.”

Following her diagnosis, Martin has been offering fans constant updates on her various surgeries and treatments. She also continued to appear on Today. This past March, she presented a “She Made It” interview with Never Fully Dressed founder Lucy Aylen and revealed it was her first segment after her cancer treatments had come to an end.

“I’m back, baby,” she said at the time.