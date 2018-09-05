Her ace! Jill Zarin attended the U.S. Open with her new boyfriend, Gary Brody, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday, September 4.

“Jill was there with her dog and her new beau and they were hanging out together all night. They looked like a couple,” an onlooker told Us Weekly about their outing in the Grey Goose Suite where guests sipped on Honey Deuce cocktails. “They arrived and sat together, but no PDA. They looked very much together and happy.”

Us confirmed in July that the Real Housewives of New York City alum was dating Brody after her husband of nearly 18 years, Bobby Zarin, lost his battle with cancer in January. Zarin told Us exclusively at the time that her new man “very much respects the grieving process” and “only wants the best” for her and her adult daughter, Ally Shapiro.

A source adds that Zarin and Brody “are so happy together” and “everyone loves him for Jill.”

“They love playing tennis together, so was natural for them to attend the Open,” the source explains. “Bobby would have wanted her to find love again.”

Zarin and Brody were also spotted hanging out with another famous couple — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! The engaged duo posed for pictures with Zarin’s dog, Bossi.

“THE US OPEN IS RAD BUT DOGS AT THE US OPEN KICKS ASS! 🐕 🎾,” the Jonas Brothers alum captioned a funny snap with the pup on Instagram.

The reality TV personality shared the photo of Jonas and Bossi as well, writing, “@missbossizarin always making new friends!”

