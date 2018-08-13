Celebrities flooded Bethenny Frankel’s Instagram post in support of the reality star after she broke her silence on the death of on-and-off boyfriend Dennis Shields on Monday, August 13.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New York star posted an image of Shields laying with her beloved dog, Cookie, whom she lost last year, writing, “Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever.”

Frankel attended Shields’ funeral earlier on Monday. The businessman was laid to rest in Long Island, New York, four days after Us Weekly confirmed that he was found dead in his room at New York City’s Trump Tower on Friday, August 10. TMZ reports that he died of a suspected overdose of prescription drugs, however a cause of death has yet to be determined. He was 51.

RHONY costars Jill Zarin and Sonja Morgan were among those sending Frankel their best in heartfelt comments on her Instagram tribute.

Zarin, 54, — whose friendship with Frankel was mended in January after the death of her husband, Bobby Zarin — wrote an emotional post sharing first-hand advice.

“I never thought I would be sending you condolences for your soul mate. I never met Dennis but he seemed like he truly loved you unconditionally,” she wrote. “Words won’t console you but time heals. Doesn’t erase but heals the soul.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that “Bethenny has been there for Jill more than any other Housewife” after Zarin’s husband lost his battle with cancer.

Morgan, also 54, commented: “Thank you for sharing this beautiful photo. Cookie is with Dennis now. So many are sending you love and prayers through this very painful time.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi added, “ahh breaks my heart sending love and hugs my friend.” Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar chimed in with a sweet, “sending you [love.]”

Family Guy writer Gary Janetti simply sent the red-heart emoji, while the Millionaire Matchmaker, Patti Stanger, wrote, “So sorry for your loss. May they both fly high with the angels tonight!”

RHONY alum Aviva Dresher also shared an emotional message. “I am so so sorry Bethenny. What a senseless tragic loss for all those who were loved by Dennis,” Dresher wrote. “Sounds like he was larger than life in every way that matters.”

