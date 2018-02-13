Jill Zarin opened up about how she is coping with her late husband Bobby Zarin’s death — and explained how he is always with her.

“Now I’m back to reality. Today I was in the grocery store and I’m just shopping and all of a sudden I hear one our songs, Barry White, and I just lost it,” Zarin, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 12. “He’s following me which is good. He’s around me. When do you hear Barry White in the grocery store, nobody! [Bobby]’s all around.”

As previously reported, Bobby lost his long battle with cancer on January 13. He was 71 years old. “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement at the time.

“You have good days and bad days. I look at pictures at night and I cry. I watch videos because I want to hear his voice,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, who is keeping busy with her new rug line, explained to Us. “Bobby wouldn’t want me to stay home and be depressed … Bobby wants me to be happy. I want to be happy.”

Zarin took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, to pay tribute to her longtime love on the one-month anniversary of his passing.

“I can’t believe it’s been a month since you left,” Zarin wrote. “I keep thinking you will walk back in the door . We all miss you terribly but know you will never be forgotten…#ilovebobby.”

The Secrets of a Jewish Mother author previously told Us that a medium also helped her manage losing her husband of 18 years. “[The medium] really helped Bobby pass peacefully and also help the family cope with deal with all the feelings they were experiencing about loss, like a therapist,” Zarin said. “She really knows things about death.”

