Jill Zarin Thinks Late Husband Bobby Zarin Would Love BF Gary Brody

Stamp of approval. Jill Zarin believes that her late husband, Bobby Zarin, would have been happy that she found her boyfriend, Gary Brody — and even once met the fashion executive himself.

“Bobby probably would love him,” the Real Housewives of New York alum, 56. exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 3, while promoting her rug collection and masks, which she is donating to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that Bobby and Gary did meet “a long time ago” because all three of them were “in the same circles” but weren’t close.

“They would have been drinking tequila all night long,” Jill said. Bobby and Jill tied the knot in 2000. The businessman died at the age of 71 in January 2018 after a battle with thyroid cancer.

“Words cannot express the hole in my heart,” the New York native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me… for raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person. You inspire those around you to be the best they can be. I will never forget you… your legacy lives on through your beautiful children and grandchildren.”

Us confirmed five months later that the Bravo personality was dating Brody. The couple went Instagram official in December 2018.

Jill told Us in July 2018 that her boyfriend was understanding that she was still mourning the loss of her husband.

“Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to,” she said at the time. “He only wants the best for me and my daughter.”

Jill’s first marriage was to her ex-husband Steven Shapiro. The pair divorced in 1998 after nearly a decade of marriage. The reality star and Shapiro are the parents of daughter Ally Shapiro, 27, whom Jill revealed in March was conceived with a sperm donor.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi