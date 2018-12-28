Nothing to hide. Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin has finally made her relationship with boyfriend Gary Brody Instagram official.

The reality star, 55, shared a sweet photo of herself with Brody, also 55, in matching tennis outfits on her page on Thursday, December 27. “Trivia question ‘What is the origin of the term Love in Tennis?’” she captioned the snap.

Us Weekly confirmed that the TV personality was dating the fashion executive in July, five months after the death of her husband, Bobby Zarin. “They’ve played tennis as friends for a long time but have been casually hanging out for a few months,” a source told Us of the new couple at the time.

That same month, the Bravo star admitted exclusively to Us that she was still mourning Bobby’s loss. “Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to,” she told Us. “He only wants the best for me and my daughter [Ally Shapiro].”

The new pair attended the U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City together on September 4. “They looked like a couple,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “They arrived and sat together, but no PDA. They looked very much together and happy.”

Zarin died in January at the age of 71 following a long-fought battle with cancer.

The actress told Us in July that her late husband would have wanted her to enjoy her life after his death. “Life moves on and I want to be happy again,” she said. “[Bobby would] want me to be happy.”

