Are Wedding Bells in Jill Zarin and Boyfriend Gary Brody’s Future?

Jill Zarin and her boyfriend, Gary Brody, may be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later!

“Oh, you’ll have to watch and see what happens. Ask him, right?” the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively at the opening night of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations in NYC.

Brody chimed in, “Wedding bells are good, why not?”

Us confirmed in July 2018 that Jill started seeing the fashion executive five months after the death of her husband, Bobby Zarin. Jill told Us at the time that Brody “very much” respected her grieving process after losing her husband of 18 years to cancer.

“[He] has been an incredible friend to talk to,” she told Us. “He only wants the best for me and my daughter [Ally Shapiro].”

Jill made her relationship with Brody Instagram official in December 2018 by sharing a photo of the twosome in matching tennis outfits. The rug designer told Us on Thursday that the racket sport is one of their favorite activities to do together.

“We play tennis every day,” Jill said, noting that she’s in “better shape that [she] used to be.”

Brody added: “She plays more than I do.”

Jill, who is set to make appearances on season 11 of RHONY, also spoke to Us about the drama between the women, admitting she cannot pick a side between Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps. (The two women have been arguing ever since Luann accused Dorinda of drinking too much during the season 10 cast’s trip to Cartagena, Colombia.)

“I love them both. … I think it makes good TV,” she explained. “I do think it’s real, but that’s why they pick those girls because it makes good TV too. I just hope they make up.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

