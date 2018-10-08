The offscreen drama in Orange County continues. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband Jim Bellino is demanding her former costar Tamra Judge to hand over her text messages in their ongoing legal battle.

Jim filed a lawsuit against Judge and fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador in July for more than $1 million, claiming the two women made “morally corrupt” comments about him and his now ex-wife during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast. According to the new court documents obtained by The Blast, Jim believes Judge’s text messages and emails with McDonald prior to the June podcast taping will reveal “substantial direct or circumstantial evidence” that she was trying to defame his character.

He also alleges in the new docs that Judge “grins and pumps her shoulders, unable to contain her excitement and eagerness to tear into Mr. Bellino and his reputation” when McDonald mentioned his name during the live podcast taping.

“The premeditated nature of the Defendants vicious personal attack is reflected in the visual backdrop of the videotaped interview, which consists of a photo of Mr. Bellino and his ex-wife Alexis Bellino edited into two pieces, with a rip between them,” the docs read.

Judge and Beador’s appearance on “Juicy Scoop” was taped live, but in a version released on iTunes in June, the CUT Fitness owner called Jim “crusty.”

“I almost sent [Alexis] a message saying, ‘I’m so sorry,’ but then you sent me that text saying ‘Do you think that he’s trying to protect her?’ Judge said at the time. “‘Do you think possible that he’s in trouble and she can’t testify against him if he’s in trouble?’”

According to multiple reports, Judge also said that she had a “theory” Jim was “going to jail” and Beador alleged “people got paralyzed” at Jim’s trampoline park business.

Judge and Beador both filed responses to Jim’s lawsuit, asking for the case to be dismissed, per The Blast. RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi and her longtime partner, Slade Smiley, previously agreed to testify against the two women on behalf of Jim, according to documents obtained by Us in September. Later that month, Judge filed a response and asked the court to prevent Rossi, whom she had a rocky relationship with on the Bravo series, from testifying in the case.

The Blast reports that a hearing is set for December.

