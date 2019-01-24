Never been kissed … by a camel! Jimmy Fallon got lucky on the Wednesday, January 23 episode of The Tonight Show with one of Robert Irwin’s furry friends.

The son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin stopped by NBC Studios in NYC to introduce the host to some four-legged animals including a sugar glider, peppered cockroaches and African serval kittens. But it was a big, baby camel named Wednesday who stole the show.

When the 15-year-old explained to Fallon that the desert animals greet others by putting their faces really close to each other, the NBC star himself gave it a try — and got a little surprise in return! Wednesday went in for a French kiss, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

“Oh, my gosh, I just made out with a camel,” the shocked Saturday Night Live alum reacted. “This is unbelievable.”

The fun didn’t stop there: Fallon got to bottle feed Wednesday while the Australian-born teen explained that camels “don’t spit,” but “when they’re angry, they’ll regurgitate on a possible threat.”

“Thank you for telling me that now. I appreciate it,” joked the 44-year-old.

It’s no surprise, however, that the camel warmed up to Fallon so quickly. In 2017 when the Animal Planet star first made his late-night TV debut, he brought along two sloths with him. While the baby, Valentino, preferred not to be held, the 25-pound Serenity wouldn’t let go of the host.

“I think it’s official,” joked the conservationist. “You’re a sloth whisperer.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

