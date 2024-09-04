Jinger Duggar got emotional thinking about her newlywed sister Jana Duggar’s happily ever after with husband Stephen Wissmann.

“I keep crying every time we talk about it,” Jinger, 30, told her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, during a video uploaded to their YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 4. “It was just so sweet to see how she had such a sweet attitude.”

Jinger went on to explain that the August nuptials were particularly special because Jana, 34, previously watched many of her younger siblings tie the knot.

“She was always so excited for us and cheering us on, being there to support us through our weddings. And then getting to do that for her was the sweetest thing ever,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum said while tearing up. “And it makes me cry just talking about it.”

Vuolo, 36, who married Jinger in 2016, said he admires Jana’s patience as she waited to find The One.

“Seeing her patience and trust in the lord, and how he rewarded that with Stephen, who’s her knight in shining armor, it was really special to see,” he said. ‘It’s not often in life that we tangibly get to watch God answer prayers.”

Jinger, who was one of Jana’s bridesmaids, shared several Instagram photos from the big day earlier this week. She included a selfie of herself and her mom, Michelle Duggar, and one of herself with her sister Jill Duggar.

“We celebrated the happy couple @janamduggar & @stephenwissmann, enjoyed lots of sweet time with family and friends & ate lots of delicious food. Until next time AR! ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Jana and Stephen briefly dated several years ago before reconnecting earlier this year. They secretly got engaged on June 15, two months to the day before their wedding ceremony near Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Jana told People ahead of the event. “For me, it felt like, ‘OK, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

Prior to her own wedding, Jana watched 11 of her 18 siblings say “I Do”: Josh, John-David, Jill, 33, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah and Justin. Jeremiah, 25, is married to Stephen’s sister, Hannah Wissman. (Stephen, for his part, is one of 13 children and was an usher at Hannah and Jeremiah’s March 2022 wedding.)

Jana previously told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2020 that she was “not that worried” about finding a husband.

“Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think …. I’m also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path,” she said at the time.