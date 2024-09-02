The good times of Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann’s wedding continue to roll, with younger sister Jinger Duggar posting a string of selfies from the happy occasion.

Jinger, 30, took to social media on Sunday, September 1, to share some of her favorite memories from her big sister’s wedding, which took place in Arkansas on August 15.

Posting a carousel of snaps, professional photos and a video via Instagram, Jinger reflected fondly on the major family event.

“We celebrated the happy couple @janamduggar & @stephenwissmann, enjoyed lots of sweet time with family and friends & ate lots of delicious food. Until next time AR! ❤️” Jinger captioned the post.

The carousel featured selfies of Jinger alongside the bride, 34, her mother, Michelle Duggar, her brother Joseph Duggar, her sister Jill Duggar, and several other siblings, family members and friends. It also included photos of Jana and Wissmann, 31, sharing a kiss and posing with Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jana and Wissmann married two months after getting engaged. They tied the knot in front of 500 guests at Arkansas’ The Grand at Willow Springs, as Jessa Duggar Seewald served as Jana’s maid of honor and bridesmaids included Jinger and her fellow sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar and Jordyn Duggar, as well as Jana’s sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar.

Jana, whose family rose to fame through the reality TV series 19 Kids and Counting, told People two days before the wedding took place, “I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday. For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

As the Duggar children’s young families continue to flourish, Jinger hinted during the Wednesday, August 28, episode of the “Jinger and Jeremy” podcast that she is keen to add to her brood. Jinger and Vuolo, 36, already share two daughters: Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3.

“That would be fantastic,” Jinger said while answering fan questions on the podcast. “If we had another kid, had twins, I’d be down for it.”

Jinger reflected further on her brother Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, announcing in July that they are expecting twin girls. “I feel like it would be a lot of work initially but then you also just … it’s a faster way to have babies.”

Jinger and Vuolo were first linked in 2015 before getting engaged the following year.

Just a few months after announcing their engagement, the pair married in an Arkansas ceremony in November 2016.