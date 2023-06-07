Amid New York City’s air quality crisis, Jodie Comer halted her Wednesday, June 7, Broadway performance after 10 minutes on stage.

According to Variety, the 30-year-old Killing Eve alum told attendees at Manhattan’s Golden Theatre that she couldn’t breathe due to the poor air quality. Comer — who earned a Tony Award nomination for her role in the one-woman play — was quickly ushered offstage by a stage manager.

“So, Jodie Comer came onstage and did about 10 minutes of the show and then said, ‘Stop the show’ and said she couldn’t breathe and walked off stage,” celebrity stylist Brad Goreski said via his Instagram Story on Wednesday outside the theater. “So, we were all waiting for like half an hour to see if she was gonna come on and they finally said she’s not coming on. So, I’m going to come back and see the show another time.”

The England native’s understudy, Dani Arlington, took over the role for the remainder of the performance, a spokesperson for the play told the outlet on Wednesday. Comer has not further shared an update on her condition.

New York City has been under an air quality warning since Tuesday, June 6, as a result of wildfires in Canada blowing smoke in its direction. The city’s officials have since warned residents to stay inside since the air is difficult to breathe. The Manhattan skyline has also been cloaked in a burnt orange hue and the air smells like a burning campfire from the fires’ ashes.

Broadway productions — including Prima Facie — have not revealed if the air crisis will impact upcoming productions or the 2023 Tony Awards, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sunday, June 11.

Prima Facie, for its part, marks Comer’s debut on the Great White Way after she initially starred in the show on London’s West End, which earned her a coveted Olivier Award. The production follows criminal defense lawyer Tessa as she finds her view of the legal system challenged after being sexually assaulted.

The Doctor Foster alum’s performance also earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Comer is up against Jessica Chastain for A Doll’s House, Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976 and Audra McDonald for Ohio State Murders.

“We’ve been on such a journey with this play. I never dreamed that this would be a point that we would be at. So it just feels incredible,” Comer gushed to The New York Times last month of the theatrical honor. “The response has been beautiful, and I just feel very, very grateful that so many on the team have been recognized as well. I can’t stress enough how much of a team effort this piece truly is.”

It is unknown if Comer will attend Sunday’s awards ceremony, which will be held at the United Palace, amid her recent health scare. Ariana DeBose is set to host the annual broadcast for the second time.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards airs on CBS on Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.