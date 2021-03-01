Playing matchmaker? Jodie Foster, a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, was asked about whether she played a part in getting her Mauritanian costar Shailene Woodley and team quarterback Aaron Rodgers together.

“I did not set up Shailene and Aaron,” the 58-year-old actress told Us Weekly and other reporters during the 2021 Golden Globes press room on Sunday, February 28. “I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about Green Bay Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that. So, of course, Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team. “

Earlier in the evening, Foster gave the 37-year-old NFL pro a shout-out during her Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Mauritanian.

“Oh, my God, are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake. I’m a little speechless,” she said after her victory. “I just never expected to ever be here again and wow. I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers, Kevin Macdonald and the real-life people. … And Aaron Rodgers! This is awesome.”

Foster’s acknowledgment of Rodgers comes after he thanked the actress while accepting the MVP title at the NFL Honors Awards on February 6. In that same address, the athlete revealed that he was engaged for the first time.

After sharing his gratitude for the Hotel Artemis star, she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they have never met before, but that Rodgers knows she is “his biggest fan.” She also promised to “absolutely” thank her costar’s fiancé if she won a Golden Globe.

“I may have to thank the whole team, maybe. [Green Bay’s wide receiver] Davante Adams has to be in there somewhere,” she joked.

Foster has openly voiced her support for the Green Bay Packers in the past. Back in 2016, the California native explained how she became a fan of the Wisconsin-based team during an appearance on Conan.

“I like the outfits,” she said at the time. “My friend Karen has all the cheese; she has lots of cheese heads and cheese memorabilia. I have a cheese beer holder. I got cheese everything. … But I’m kind of fickle. I go from team to team. And if [Green Bay] are doing really badly, I abandon them and move on.”

Woodley, 29, confirmed her engagement to Rodgers while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 22.

“So, it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’” the Big Little Lies alum explained to Jimmy Fallon. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

The Divergent actress revealed that they met during the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him.’”