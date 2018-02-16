Jodie Sweetin is smitten! Us Weekly caught up with the Fuller House star on Thursday, February 15, where she opened up about her new beau, Mescal Wasilewski.

The actress, who celebrated her 36th birthday on January 19, revealed how Wasilewski made her big day special.

“It was really a lovely dinner. I have the most amazing, close knit group of friends. We have a ridiculously fun time together,” she told Us at the Rookie USA Fashion Show in Hollywood. “My boyfriend had come out from New York for a few days.”

And it wouldn’t be a birthday without gifts. “He actually sent me [a present] ahead of time. [It was] a really beautiful framed picture of us,” she added.

But that’s not all. Sweetin’s daughter Beatrix — who walked the runway at Thursday night’s show — also chimed in. “And the teddy bear mommy,” the 7-year-old exclaimed. “It said ‘hi babe’ with a heart on it. [And the bear wore] a white t-shirt.” To which Sweetin confirmed: “Yes, he did, That’s true.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Valentine’s Day that the Full House alum is officially taken. “They have been dating since November,” a source told Us about the couple. Sweetin also gushed over him on social media that same day.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with … Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year … Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you … Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together … Who builds you up and never makes you feel small … Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own,” she wrote alongside a photo collage of the two.

Sweetin was previously married to ex-husband Morty Coyle for less than two years before she filed for legal separation in June 2013. Their divorce was finalized in August 2016. (The exes are parents of Beatrix.) She was also married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006 and Cody Herpin, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Zoie, from 2007 to 2010.

Reporting by Nicholas White

