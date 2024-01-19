Jodie Sweetin’s husband, Mescal Wasilewski, celebrated his ultimate travel buddy on her birthday by sharing a glimpse of their fun getaways.

“Happy birthday to my much better half and adventurous traveling partner @jodiesweetin,” Wasilewski, 53, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 19. “Thanks for putting up with me.”

He joked he was “looking forward to some more random trips to bother you on,” before showing his appreciation for Sweetin, 42. “Love you babe. The dog wanted me to send bday wishes as well,” Wasilewski added.

Wasilewski shared photos from the couple’s 2023 trips to Sedona, Arizona and the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. He also posted snippets from a beach day with Sweetin and their family getaway to Jamaica last summer.

In addition to several selfies of the pair, Wasilewski included a solo shot of Sweetin sitting in a driftwood hut and a snap of her cuddling their dog.

Ahead of her birthday, Wasilewski whisked his wife away to Julian, California. “It was quiet and restful,” he wrote via Instagram on January 15. “There was food. There was a wolf sanctuary. Massages. Food. Horses and ducks on the land. And of course, food.”

The former Full House actress gushed over her spouse, writing in the comments, “You always plan the perfect getaways for us … where you know I can turn off, reset, be in nature and find my calm.”

Sweetin added: “I’ve never even had to ask you for this, you just know. And I love you for that. One of my many, many reasons. You just know me. (Ewwwww … feelings 😂).”

Sweetin and Wasilewski tied the knot in July 2022 after nearly five years together. When their first anniversary rolled around, the actress couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises.

“I didn’t know it was possible to love you more. But then, I wake up a new day and it happened again,” Sweetin wrote via Instagram in July 2023. “It’s a big weekend for us, our 1st anniversary and your birthday.”

The Fuller House alum continued, “Today, I’m celebrating you. (Even though you hate the attention) And the wonderful things you’ve brought to my life and the amazing journeys we have yet to go. I love you. So, so much.”

Prior to finding her happily ever after with Wasilewski, Sweetin walked down the aisle three times. She was married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006 before moving on with Cody Herpin — with whom she shares daughter Zoie, 15. The exes were married from 2007 to 2010.

She wed Morty Coyle in 2012, with whom she shares daughter Beatrix, 13. They called it quits in 2016. Sweetin went public with Wasilewski two years later.