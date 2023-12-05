The Tanner sisters are all grown up, but Jodie Sweetin is still looking out for her former Full House costars — including new mom Ashley Olsen.

“Being a mom is the most mind-blowing accomplishment of your life and I am just really, really happy for her,” Sweetin, 41, told E! News on Tuesday, December 5, noting that she hasn’t met Olsen’s son, but she is “so excited” for both the actress and her husband, Louis Eisner.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Olsen, 37, and Eisner, 35, had quietly welcomed their first baby earlier in the year. The couple got married in December 2022 but have not publicly commented on the union or their son’s birth.

Sweetin shares daughters Zoie, 15, with ex Cody Herpin and Beatrix, 13, with ex-husband Morty Coyle. She tied the knot for a second time in July 2022, marrying Mescal Wasilewski.

Sweetin played middle sister, Stephanie Tanner, on Full House from 1987 to 1995. Olsen split the role of little sister Michelle with real-life twin Mary-Kate Olsen. The eldest Tanner sibling, DJ, was played by Candace Cameron Bure.

While Sweetin and Cameron Bure, 47, reprised their roles in the Netflix revival, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020, the Olsen twins did not return. Despite missing Mary-Kate and Ashley back on set, Sweetin told E! News she’s rooting for them to both find happiness.

“I just really hope that they get some peace and some quiet in their lives,” she said. “I know they are always looking for that.”

Sweetin has continued to capitalize on fans’ love of Full House over the years, most recently launching the “How Rude, Tanneritos” podcast with former castmate Andrea Barber. Barber, 47, played neighbor Kimmy on both the original series and the revival.

Although the Olsen sisters have opted out of reuniting on screen with their Full House costars, they have remained part of the offscreen family. In January 2022, Mary-Kate and Ashley joined several of their former castmates at a “punk rock shiva” to honor their late TV dad, Bob Saget, according to comedian Jeff Ross.

The Row designers were also in attendance for Saget’s funeral that same month and shared a heartfelt message after he died at the age of 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley wrote in their January 2022 statement. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

The Full House stars have also rallied around each other in times of happiness, including when news broke that Ashley had become a mother.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life … I am blessed … Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week,” John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the sitcom, wrote via Instagram in August.

Sweetin and Barber also gushed about the moment during an episode of their podcast. “I’m sure they’ll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!” Sweetin said at the time, while Barber added, “The Full House family is so happy for them.”

Ashley has continued to keep her life as a mom under wraps, but an insider exclusively told Us in August that she and Eisner “are thrilled to be parents.”