John Stamos shared a heartfelt message to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Stamos, 60, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 24, to congratulate Ashley, 37, and her husband, Louis Eisner, on welcoming their first baby.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life … I am blessed … Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week, ” he wrote via Instagram.

In the post, Stamos shared a montage of sweet moments with his Full House costars through the years. (Full House aired for 8 seasons in 1987 until 1995.) The twins grew up with Stamos in the photos, enjoying trips to Disneyland, pool parties, beach days and more.

In the background of the video, Stamos read an expert from his upcoming book, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir. “Two adorable munchkins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are cast in the role of Michelle,” he said. “They have big blue eyes wide with wonder.”

He continued, “Right away I know the relationship between Jesse and Michelle is an important one, but as the show develops the connection grows … They allow me to consider fatherhood like a benched baseball catcher in a dugout, watching from afar but not having to catch any curve balls. I take them to Disneyland, I adore them, giving them kisses on top of their head, buy them a few crappy souvenirs and then hand them back to their parents to do the hard work.”

Stamos gushed that the girls are “the kind of humans I hope to have one day.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Ashely had quietly welcomed her first son earlier this year. The insider added that Ashley and Eisner, 35, “are thrilled to be parents.” The duo started dating in 2017 and have kept their romance private. News broke in December 2022 that they had wed.

Neither Ashley nor Eisner have commented on the birth of their son, reportedly named Otto.

Although Stamos had kind words for the Olsen twins on Thursday, he previously admitted that he was “angry” when they decided not to join the former Full House cast for the reboot, Fuller House. “When I did Fuller House, they didn’t want to come back and I was angry for a minute and that got out,” he said in a May podcast episode of “And That’s What You REALLY Missed.”

Following the death of Bob Saget in January 2022, however, they reconnected.

“They said ‘We loved you guys, we loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.’ They came over to my house and they brought a pork chop and sage,” Stamos said.