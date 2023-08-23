The Full House family just got a little fuller with the arrival of Ashley Olsen’s first child — and former costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber couldn’t be happier.

“I just heard this this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby! That blows my mind,” Barber, 47, said on the Monday, August 21, episode of her and Sweetin’s “How Rude, Tanneritos” rewatch podcast.

“The baby had a baby!” Sweetin, 41, gushed in agreement. “I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!'”

Olsen starred alongside her twin sister, Mary Kate Olsen, as Michelle Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995. Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner, Michelle’s older sister, while Barber, for her part, portrayed overbearing next-door neighbor Kimmy Gibbler.

While neither of the Olsen sisters reprised their roles on Netflix’s Fuller House, which aired for five seasons before wrapping up in 2020, there is apparently no bad blood between the former costars — Sweetin and Barber had nothing but love for the new mom, who welcomed baby No. 1 with boyfriend Louis Eisner earlier this month.

“I’m sure they’ll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!” Sweetin continued, while Barber added, “The Full House family is so happy for them.” (Sweetin is a mom herself to daughters Zoie, 15, and Beatrix, 12, whom she shares with ex-husbands Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle, respectively. Barber is a proud parent to son Tate, 19, and daughter Felicity, 16, with ex-husband Jeremy Rytky.)

Us Weekly confirmed on August 14 that Ashley had given birth to her and Eisner’s son several months ago. While neither Olsen nor Eisner, 35, have commented on the arrival of their little one, a source exclusively told Us at the time that the couple “welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents.”

Olsen and Eisner reportedly tied the knot in December 2022, though they have yet to confirm their alleged union. The pair have kept their romance private since getting together in 2017 and were not even seen together until almost a year into their relationship. In August 2019, the duo sparked engagement speculation after Ashley was seen wearing a ring on her left hand while walking with Eisner.

Over the years, both Ashley and Mary-Kate have been famously quiet about their lives following their rise to fame as child actors in the ‘90s. The sisters opened up about their decision to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight in a rare joint interview in June 2021.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary Kate told iD magazine at the time.

The twins have instead focused on their fashion empire, working alongside one another on their brands The Row and Elizabeth and James, which were founded in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

“We like working together and we like having that dialogue. I think it helps harden your ideas to be able to hear them out loud, to speak something through,” Ashley told the outlet at the time. “You know, we definitely go by intuition and instinct and it can either confirm that feeling or if we’re both not feeling right about something, for some reason, we just don’t do it. Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on.”