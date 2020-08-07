Joe Alwyn Shares Scenic Photo From Utah Getaway With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Breath of fresh air! Joe Alwyn and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, jet-setted to Utah for a romantic getaway.

The Harriet star, 29, shared a photo of his impressive mountain view via Instagram on Thursday, August 6. Alwyn looked casual as he hiked in a white T-shirt, dark shorts and a blue baseball cap. He captioned the picturesque scene with a mountain emoji.

The U.K. native confirmed in April that he and Swift, 30, are quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alwyn posted a series of photos from his time in self-isolation via his Instagram Story — including a photo of the “Lover” singer’s cat Benjamin Button.

Swift, meanwhile, used her time in quarantine to record her eighth studio album, Folklore, which she released in July.

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result,” she explained in the album notes shared via Instagram. “Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history and memory. I’d told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder and whimsey they deserve.”

Fans speculated that the songs “Invisible String” and “Hoax” might have been inspired by the Grammy winner’s relationship with Alwyn. Some Swifties even suspect that the actor cowrote two tracks on the album under the pen name, William Bowery.

The couple — who began dating in May 2017 — have kept their romance under wraps over the years. The “Cardigan” singer explained in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, that she wanted to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

A source told Us Weekly in March that the duo’s relationship has gotten serious. “[They] have talked about their future and marriage,” the insider said at the time. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”