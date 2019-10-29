Ready for the next step? Joe Amabile and Kendall Long admitted that they envision an engagement in their future.

“That’s always existent in our relationship, but I think we’re enjoying taking it at our own pace and it’s something we’re not afraid of,” Long, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 28, during Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween night episode. “It’s something we’re going toward. I think every day we get a little bit closer to seeing our future together and picturing our future together, so it’s exciting to take it day by day.”

Amabile, who competed on Dancing With the Stars’ 27th season, revealed that the couple does not “feel any pressure” to rush into an engagement or marriage. “We’re just enjoying ourselves and we’re going to have as much fun as we can,” the 33-year-old continued. “And you never know when it’s going to happen!”

The Chicago native teased that a proposal “may just happen” when the couple head to Japan next week, which Amabile noted was “one of the things we really wanted to do” together after they first met.

“This is what I can say: I’m a very sporadic person,” Amabile shared. “I could wake up one day and be like, ‘You know what? I’m going to go get a ring and I’m going to ask her today.’ That could happen. That’s probably how it’s going to go down.”

Amabile and Long first crossed paths in 2018 on Bachelor in Paradise’s fifth season. Though the couple ended their relationship in Paradise, they reconciled after wrapping production on the summer spinoff and have remained an item ever since.

Speaking to Us on Monday, the California native revealed that the couple have not browsed engagement rings just yet. However, Long shared what style of ring she hoped to get.

“I’m not really traditional. I like all kinds of different stones,” she said. “I’m not really specifically into diamonds. I like things that are vintage and passed down.”

Amabile, meanwhile, noted that “when I do need to call someone in for advice” he could reach out to Long’s twin sister, Kylie.

Though Amabile and Long aren’t engaged to be married yet, the pair took a major step in their relationship in April when they revealed that they moved in together. They both announced the news via Instagram, sharing similar shots of the couple adorably posing in their empty home.

“We finally got a place together!!” he wrote via Instagram. “Now we should probably buy some furniture.”

Long, for her part, wrote: “Just signed the lease to our new place in West Hollywood and couldn’t be more excited to start building a lil life together with this cutie 😘🏠♥️.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe