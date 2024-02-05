President Joe Biden is thinking of King Charles III after Buckingham Palace announced the royal’s cancer diagnosis.

“I’m concerned about him,” Biden, 81, told reporters on Monday, February 5. “Just heard his diagnosis. But I’ll be talking to him, God willing.”

Additionally, Biden took to social media to give his prayers to King Charles, 75, and the people in the United Kingdom.

“Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage,” he wrote via X. “Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

Related: Royal Family Members Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer: From the Early Monarchs to ... Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

After undergoing a prostate procedure last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch’s cancer diagnosis in a Monday statement.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

While the Palace did not detail Charles’ specific type of cancer, they noted that the king has “commenced a schedule of regular treatments” and that he has “been advised to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement continued, adding that Charles is “grateful to his medical team” and that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch’s Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

After news broke of his diagnosis, Us Weekly confirmed that Prince Harry is in touch with his father and has plans to travel back to the U.K. in the coming days. Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had a strained relationship with the monarch and his brother, Prince William, for years after announcing their plans to step down as senior working royals in 2020. The last time Harry saw his dad was in May 2023 when he attended Charles’ coronation.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the Palace shared in a January 17 statement. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Charles arrived at the London Clinic on January 26 for the procedure and was discharged three days later.

“Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” the royal family shared via X at the time. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Two days after his discharge, Queen Camilla shared an update on Charles’ recovery, revealing that he is “getting on” and “doing his best,” Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer reported via X.