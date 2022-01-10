Back to work. Joe Gatto is moving forward with his comedy tour after confirming his departure from Impractical Jokers and his split from wife Bessy Gatto.

“When I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week, I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment,” Joe, 45, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, January 10. “Regardless, we can all use some laughter and kindness right now, and I’ll therefore be keeping all of my dates.”

While sharing information about his tour, which will take place from January to May, the comedian noted that he was “excited to share some laughs” with his fans. Joe’s decision to carry on with the live shows comes shortly after his exit from the hit TruTV series.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote via Instagram on December 31. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

The New York native, who recently separated from his estranged wife, 39, after eight years of marriage, also reflected on his bond with costars James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh,” Joe added at the time. “And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Bessy, for her part, offered her followers an update on where she stands with her former spouse — with whom she shares daughter Milana, 6, and son Remo, 4, — after calling it quits.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together,” she shared via Instagram on December 31. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about! ❤️”

Days later, the animal activist discussed her life’s ups and downs in a TikTok video responding to the question, “What’s that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?” Bessy raised her hand as she shared a clip of herself cuddling a dog in bed.

One month before news broke of their split, Joe gushed about his wife on social media, writing via Instagram, “This is what rescue looks like at the Gatto house. Each day all the seniors get some serious quality time with the Momma of the pack. Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine.”