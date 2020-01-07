Joe Giudice Says His Future Is Looking Bright Amid Split From Wife Teresa

A positive outlook! Joe Giudice says his future is “looking bright,” posting an upbeat Instagram message nearly three weeks after the news of his split from wife Teresa Giudice made headlines.

“So here I am!” Joe, 47, wrote on Monday, January 6, captioning a video of himself bowling in Italy. “You know what they say people who give you the best advice will always try to follow it themselves! It’s not how you bowl or ending score that matters, it’s what you use to roll with! Yep my future looking bright!”

Joe has posted a number of philosophical Instagram updates amid his split from the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 47. On December 28, he shared a collage of family photos featuring him and Teresa with their four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

“I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!” he captioned the five photos. “This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family.”

On December 31, he posted his resolutions for the 2020s. “My new ‘juicyjoemotto’ [is] ‘Don’t regret anything, think twice, ask, absorb, be a sponge, and be humble and patient to my new surroundings!” he wrote via Instagram.

Us Weekly confirmed on December 17 that Joe and Teresa had split after 20 years of marriage. The breakup is the latest upheaval for the businessman, who started a 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March 2016 and was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement upon his release in March 2019. In October, he moved to Italy after getting permission to leave ICE custody while he awaits a verdict on his appeal against his deportation.

In an Instagram caption on December 29, Joe implied that he had no plans to return to the United States. “I will always adore the memories I made in America and how much fun we had as a family!” he wrote at the time. “I will always love my family and care about them. … We had wonderful times in America as a family that I will always cherish forever!”