Joe Gorga revealed Teresa Giudice is going to have a “low-key” birthday while her husband, Joe Giudice, awaits a decision on his deportation case.

“We’re going to be spending it at her house,” the Gorga Guide to Success author told Us Weekly exclusively at OK! Magazine’s Summer Kickoff Party in New York City on Wednesday, May 15.

While Gorga didn’t note if the Bravo cameras would be rolling on his sister’s 47th birthday on Saturday, May 18, he revealed to Us that season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be “different” than recent seasons.

“A lot of drama, there’s a lot of fun, a lot of different stuff this year,” he explained. “Different, that you haven’t seen. Stay tuned.”

Season 10 of RHONJ is also expected to feature Teresa’s reaction to her husband Joe’s release from prison into ICE custody. (Teresa previously admitted that she would leave Joe if he was indeed deported.)

Back in October 2018, a judge ordered the 46-year-old former construction business owner to be deported to his native Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Joe hasn’t seen his wife or daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 — since he was released into ICE custody in March. Last month, Joe’s deportation was postponed by a federal judge after he filed a second appeal.

According to Gorga, Teresa is able to stay strong because of how they were raised. “Read my book … we were brought up hard, tough. Don’t give up, go to work,” Gorga told Us. “I was 7, she was 9, we were delivering newspapers at 4 o’clock in the morning and then going to school all day and after school, we both had other jobs.”

He added: “We just were brought up with a lot of love and a lot of family, but working hard. And that’s how she’s able to be strong. In my mind … weakness in your mind, and if you can overcome that, right? You’ll be unstoppable. Anyone.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton

