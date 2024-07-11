Joe Jonas says he’s “proud” to score a high rating on a foot fetish website.

The musician, 34, recalled on an episode of the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast released Thursday, July 11, that his youngest brother, Frankie, had recently informed him that he’s featured on WikiFeet, a site dedicated to showcasing and grading celebrity feet.

“I was like, ‘Oh, cool, what’s that?'” Jonas said.

When he visited the site, he discovered that his feet were rated 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5.

“I’d never been more proud in my life!” Joe enthused, adding, “And by the way, ever since I got this rating, I’m taking care of these feet way more than I have been before.”

That includes indulging in pedicures, he said, joking, “So maybe I will get on OnlyFeet.” He was referring, of course, to Lily Allen’s latest venture: Earlier this month, Allen, 39, launched a foot-forward OnlyFans account after receiving rave reviews about her feet.

For now, though, Jonas is committed to his music. On Saturday, July 6, he performed alongside siblings Nick, 31, and Kevin, 36 — together, they form the Jonas Brothers — at the Festival d’été de Québec. Jonas seemed to intentionally avoid referencing his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, while belting out the lyrics to the band’s 2019 song “Cool.”

Instead of singing “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home/Sittin’ there, winnin’ like it’s Game of Thrones,” Jonas did not name the HBO drama on which Turner, 28, played Sansa Stark.

Previously, he had also avoided singing the lyric during a concert in April. He held up the microphone over his head and let the audience sing about Game of Thrones instead.

Jonas filed to divorce Turner in September 2023, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The pair announced their decision to dissolve their union the following day.

Turner later filed a lawsuit against Jonas, claiming that their daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2 — had been “wrongfully detained” in New York City while she was in Britain. Jonas denied the allegations at the time, and the exes reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. The suit was dismissed in January and Jonas has since requested to continue mediation with Turner.

After parting from Turner, Jonas dated model Stormi Bree. In May, a source exclusively told Us that their romance had “cooled off.”

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” the insider said, adding that Joe is prioritizing “his children and his passion for his music” now. “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life.”