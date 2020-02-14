Feeling the love! Joe Jonas shared a sweet tribute to his wife, Sophie Turner, on Valentine’s Day following news of them expecting their first child together.

The “Sucker” crooner, 30, shared a photo to Instagram on Friday, February 14, of the Game of Thrones alum, 23, looking away from the camera. In the snapshot, she is frolicking about atop dirt-covered pavement between two rows of trees. He captioned the photo with a heart.

In Jonas’ Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of the married pair posing together in a cute selfie on Friday.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, February 12, that Turner is pregnant with the couple’s first child. That same day, a source told Us exclusively that the Dark Phoenix actress is “due in the middle of summer.”

One day after news of their pregnancy broke, Jonas and Turner stepped out in Zurich, Switzerland. In photos posted by The Daily Mail, Jonas wore a plain black T-shirt and green leather jacket beneath a black puffer coat, which he paired with green plaid pants. Sophie, meanwhile, wore grey leggings and bundled up in a sweatshirt and black bomber jacket.

Turner’s pregnancy news comes nine months after the couple tied the knot in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. A source told Us that they were “super happy” following their quickie nuptials and were “enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife.’” However, one month later, the pair had a second ceremony in Sarrians, France.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and later got engaged in October 2017. Before saying “I do,” the English actress opened up about her brief breakup with Jonas and how it made them stronger as a couple.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” she explained to The Times in May 2019. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’”

Turner continued, “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”