Puppy love. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed a new addition to their family — a stunning husky named Waldo!

The Game of Thrones actress, 22, shared a photo of the pooch with the couple’s other husky, Porky Basquiat, on Instagram on Tuesday, April 17, captioning it, “Welcome to the family” with dog, heart and star emojis. The gorgeous dogs — which are from the same litter — look nearly identical, except that Porky has a darker stripe on his nose. Turner also shared a photo of herself cuddling up with Waldo.

The couple are loving owners to Porky, who has his own Instagram page and more than 114,000 followers, and have created an account for Waldo. One photo already uploaded to Waldo’s Instagram account — featuring a picture of Porky jumping up to check out Waldo through a window — has gained more than 15,300 likes.

As for whether or not the DNCE frontman, 28, and Turner — who started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017 — will be welcoming any human additions to their family, that remains to be seen. According to the X-Men: Apocalypse star, she’s still coming to terms with the fact that she’s set to wed!

“I’m still like, ‘Holy s–t! I’m engaged … I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever,” she told Marie Claire earlier this month. “There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”

