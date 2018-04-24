(Wo)man’s best friend. Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog Gary is doing well despite losing his owner in 2016, her half-sister Joely Fisher tells Us Weekly.

The ’Til Death actress, 50, attended The Humane Society’s Annual To the Rescue! Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 21, where she gave Us the scoop about the Star Wars actress’ French bulldog.

“I see Gary every day and he’s doing great,” Joely said, adding that Gary lives nearby at her mother’s house with Carrie’s former assistant. “He’s a really great dog. He’s on my Instagram almost every day too, so people can go check him out there. He’s a very special animal.”

Touching on the special bond between her late half-sister and the pup, Joely said, “They were very, very close. I truly believe that he recognizes that she is not here. But it’s funny. When I started spending time with him, we have a similar timber in our voice so when I say ‘Gary’ like Carrie would have, he looks.”

The faithful companion, who acted as a therapy dog for the film icon as she dealt with bipolar disorder, was with Carrie in December 2016 when the legendary actress went into cardiac arrest during a flight. After being hospitalized, she was placed on a ventilator but her heart stopped on December 27. She died at the age of 60.

In December 2017, Carrie’s former assistant Corby McCorn told ABC that Gary “perked up” when he saw Fisher on the big screen during the screening for The Last Jedi, in which he made a brief cameo. The dog has also made guest appearances at Comic Con.

