Joey Lawrence broke his silence on his divorce from wife Samantha Cope — and denied having an affair with his Socked in for Christmas costar Melina Alves.

“With a deep sense of responsibility, I want to respond to the recent allegations surrounding my personal life, including my divorce and the claims of an affair with Melina Alves,” Lawrence, 48, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 29. “Melina and I became close friends and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie Socked in for Christmas. These rumors are false. Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives.”

Lawrence went on to claim that his marriage was already “deeply troubled” by the time he met Alves.

“I was clinging to the hope that I could save a relationship that, in my heart, I knew was beyond saving,” he wrote. “My short-lived marriage was fraught with difficulties from the beginning. Our differences became insurmountable.”

According to Lawrence, his marriage to Cope, 37, was “unraveling” because of the “realization that there was no way my two eldest daughters were ever going to be accepted by my wife to be part of my family.”

He added: “I cannot and will not compromise on the love and care that my daughters deserve, and this realization played a significant role in the breakdown of my relationship.”

Related: A Complete History of the Lawrence Brothers' Messy Love Lives The Lawrence brothers — Joey, Matthew and Andrew, respectively — have been entertainment staples since their days headlining the likes of Blossom and Brotherly Love. As the siblings grew up in the spotlight, their respective love lives also made numerous headlines through the years. “Look, it’s all about just trying to be happy,” Joey exclusively […]

Lawrence and Cope, who tied the knot in 2022, share daughter Dylan, 19 months. The former Blossom star also shares daughters Charleston and Liberty with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2020. He was previously married to Michelle Vella between 2002 and 2005.

“I understand that my life is often in the public eye, and with that comes a level of scrutiny that can be difficult to bear,” Lawrence concluded. “However, I must emphasize that the well-being of my children is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your understanding and respect as I navigate this difficult chapter in my [family’s] life.”

Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence on August 21, two months after their listed date of separation. She is requesting sole custody of Dylan, who was born in January 2023. The documents also stated that Cope would approve of Lawrence staying with Dylan for up to two nights per week after she turns 3. Cope has also blocked the court’s ability to award spousal support, per the docs.

Related: Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope's Relationship Timeline Joey Lawrence and estranged wife Samantha Cope proudly documented their love story before calling it quits. Lawrence rose to stardom in the early ‘80s on shows such as Blossom and Brotherly Love. He was previously married to Michelle Vella for three years before their 2005 split. Lawrence later tied the knot with Chandie Yawn-Nelson, and […]

One day after Cope filed for divorce, TMZ reported that Alves’ estranged husband, Edward Rider, claimed in his own divorce documents that his wife had an affair with Lawrence. Per the outlet, Rider filed for divorce in July, just weeks before Cope filed to divorce Lawrence.

Days later, Alves, 40, denied having an affair with Lawrence in a statement of her own shared via Instagram.

“It is with a deep sadness and heavy heart that I must address the recent allegations about the relationship between myself and Joey Lawrence, which have unfortunately become a public matter,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 28. “As a private person, it is deeply distressing to see such personal and sensitive issues being discussed so openly and inaccurately.”

Related: ‘Brotherly Love’ Cast: Where Are They Now? The three Lawrence brothers — Joey, Matthew and Andrew — are no strangers to showcasing their sibling connection in real life or on the big screen. The trio played onscreen siblings in NBC’s short-lived sitcom Brotherly Love from 1995 to 1997. (The second and final season aired via The WB.) The comedy followed eldest brother Joe Roman (Joey […]

She claimed that their relationship “was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations,” but noted it was platonic. “When I met Joey, I was immediately struck by his kindness, warmth and genuine character. We found common ground in our shared experiences, which led to a strong supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us.”

Alves went on to note that she and Rider had been “living in separate rooms” and separated in January 2023.

“Our marriage had been struggling for some time, and the separation was a necessary step for both of us,” she continued. “I have always valued my privacy, and it is incredibly painful to have such personal matters thrust into the public eye in a way that has caused harm not only to me but also to Joey, who has been unjustly dragged into this situation.”