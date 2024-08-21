The Lawrence brothers — Joey, Matthew and Andrew, respectively — have been entertainment staples since their days headlining the likes of Blossom and Brotherly Love.

As the siblings grew up in the spotlight, their respective love lives also made numerous headlines through the years.

“Look, it’s all about just trying to be happy,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2024. “You got to be with the right person. … I’ve been married a billion times and I don’t know, I’m just a hopeless romantic.”

Joey was married to Chandie Yawn-Nelson from 2005 to 2020, during which they welcomed daughters Charleston and Liberty. Less than two years after they split, Joey moved on with Samantha Cope. Joey and Cope wed in 2022, two years before she filed for divorce.

“You want to make it work so bad, but you just got to be happy. You have to find that right balance,” Joey told Us that March. “I feel like you feel sad when something doesn’t work, but you know that you got to be happy … and life is short. We’re so blessed to be able to just wake up every day. So many people just don’t even wake up. Every day I wake up, I’m like, ‘Thank you, Lord, that I’m awake and I get to just live this life today.’”

At the time, Joey gushed to Us that he hopes his two younger brothers are equally happy and praised that it’s “really cool” to see Matthew find such love with TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. The Boy Meets World alum started dating Chilli in 2023 following his messy divorce from Cheryl Burke.

Keep scrolling to revisit the Lawrence brothers’ respective dating and marriage histories:

Joey Lawrence

The Melissa & Joey alum was linked to Kellie Martin, Keri Russell, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Katherine Heigl during his early years in the spotlight. By 2002, he married Michelle Vella before the couple called it quits three years later. Joey moved on with Yawn Nelson and they were together for 15 years, during which they filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2017. To help make ends meet, Joey and Yawn-Nelson even sold their clothes to Buffalo Exchange for a $4,325 profit. The case was settled in 2018 when the pair settled their debts.

Since their divorce, which was finalized in February 2022, they tried to put aside any bad blood for the sake of coparenting their daughters.

“At the end of the day, you always take the high road,” Joey told Us in August 2021. “There’s no excuse for being anything but kind. [Our relationship] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”

Us broke the news in August 2021 that Joey had proposed to Cope, whom he met on the set of a Lifetime movie directed by Andy, and they wed the next year. The then-couple welcomed daughter Dylan in 2023, one year before Cope filed for divorce and requested sole physical custody of their only child together. Cope further stated that she would approve Dylan staying with Joey for no more than twice a week after the toddler turned 3. Joey, for his part, has not responded to Cope’s petition.

Matthew Lawrence

Matthew briefly dated his BMW costar Danielle Fishel before moving on with Heidi Muller, getting engaged in 2004. The pair split two years later before Matthew connected with Burke in 2007. He and Burke dated on and off, ultimately getting married in 2019. Matthew and the Dancing With the Stars alum split three years later.

“That’s what I yearned for in my marriage … is two people saying, ‘I’m not perfect, but we both want the same thing — which is let’s work this out together and we will do what we need to do to hold ourselves accountable and stop blaming,'” Burke said on Red Table Talk in November 2022. “Because there is no good that comes from it. But there’s hope.”

Matthew and Burke’s divorce proceedings dragged on after he challenged her right to sole custody of French bulldog Ysabella, whom the actor initially adopted as a present for his then-wife. A judge eventually ruled in Burke’s favor.

Matthew has since moved on with singer Chilli.

Andrew Lawrence

Andrew has not publicized any of his past or present romantic relationships, last telling Entertainment Tonight in March 2023 that he is “single at the moment.”

“I’m not closed off to the universe finding me someone special,” he quipped. “That would be great.”