Joey Lawrence’s Socked in for Christmas costar Melina Alves shut down allegations that the pair had an affair.

“It is with a deep sadness and heavy heart that I must address the recent allegations about the relationship between myself and Joey Lawrence, which have unfortunately become a public matter,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 28. “As a private person, it is deeply distressing to see such personal and sensitive issues being discussed so openly and inaccurately.”

Alves fervently denied having a “sexual relationship” with Lawrence, 48, as her estranged husband, Edward Rider, claimed in his August divorce filing.

“Our relationship was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations,” she stressed. “When I met Joey, I was immediately struck by his kindness, warmth and genuine character. We found common ground in our shared experiences, which led to a strong supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us.”

Alves alleged that she and Rider had been separated since January 2023 and were “living in separate rooms.”

“Our marriage had been struggling for some time, and the separation was a necessary step for both of us,” Alves wrote. “I have always valued my privacy, and it is incredibly painful to have such personal matters thrust into the public eye in a way that has caused harm not only to me but also to Joey, who has been unjustly dragged into this situation.”

She continued, “I ask for understanding and respect for our privacy as we navigate these difficult circumstances. This is a deeply private matter that I never intended to become public, and I hope this clarification can help put an end to the speculation and allow both Joey and myself to move forward without further intrusion.”

Lawrence has not publicly addressed the allegations or his own status. Us Weekly reached out for comment.

One day before Rider’s claims made headlines, Lawrence’s wife, Samantha Cope, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us, Cope, 37, requested sole physical custody of the pair’s 19-month-old daughter, Dylan, noting that she would approve of the Blossom alum staying with the toddler for up to two nights a week after she turned 3.

Cope broke her silence on the separation several days later.

“An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘Don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in,’” Cope wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 24, sharing a tearful selfie. “She also reminded me, ‘The more you cry, the less you pee.’ So let them flow. You got this.”

Lawrence and Cope got married in 2022, two years before the actor opened up to Us about his perspective on relationships.

“Look, it’s all about just trying to be happy,” Lawrence exclusively told Us in March. “You got to be with the right person. … I’ve been married a billion times and, I don’t know, I’m just a hopeless romantic.”

Lawrence’s marriage to Cope is his third marriage. He was previously married to Michelle Vella between 2002 and 2005 and Chandie Yawn-Nelson between 2005 and 2020. The Brotherly Love alum and Yawn-Nelson share daughters Charleston and Liberty.