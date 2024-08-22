Joey Lawrence and estranged wife Samantha Cope proudly documented their love story before calling it quits.

Lawrence rose to stardom in the early ‘80s on shows such as Blossom and Brotherly Love. He was previously married to Michelle Vella for three years before their 2005 split. Lawrence later tied the knot with Chandie Yawn-Nelson, and the pair were together for more than 15 years before ending their marriage.

Amid his divorce from Yawn-Nelson, with whom Lawrence shares daughters Charleston and Liberty, he moved on with Cope while working on a Lifetime movie.

“So, we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021, referring to the Covid pandemic. “Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever.”

The couple exchanged vows in 2022 and welcomed their first baby together one year later. In March 2024, Lawrence reflected on his marriage to Cope.

“You want to make it work so bad, but you just got to be happy. You have to find that right balance,” he shared with Us at the time. “I feel like you feel sad when something doesn’t work, but you know that you got to be happy … and life is short. We’re so blessed to be able to just wake up every day. So many people just don’t even wake up. Every day I wake up, I’m like, ‘Thank you, Lord, that I’m awake and I get to just live this life today.’”

Lawrence continued: “Look, it’s all about just trying to be happy. You got to be with the right person. … I’ve been married a billion times and I don’t know, I’m just a hopeless romantic.”

Cope filed for divorce five months later. In her court documents, Cope revealed the pair separated in June 2024 and requested sole physical custody of their daughter, Dylan.

Keep scrolling to relive Lawrence and Cope’s relationship:

2021

The pair met on the set of Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother, which was directed by Joey’s brother, Andrew Lawrence.

“So proud of my baby brother on this one,” Joey wrote via Instagram at the time. “Stay tuned for more details on when our latest collab is coming out. So many special things happened on this project, can’t wait to share 🤭.”

August 2021

Us broke the news that Joey and Cope were engaged, which he later confirmed via Instagram, writing, “We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing.”

March 2022

Joey referred to Cope as his “ride or die” in a social media post.

September 2022

Just months after their May 2022 wedding, Joey revealed that he and Cope were expecting their first baby together.

“The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself cradling Cope’s baby bump.

January 2023

Joey and Cope welcomed their daughter, writing via Instagram, “1.16.23 🕊️💗 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl! We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo.”

May 2023

“A picture I love vs the picture SHE loves 😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY! So thankful to be spending another birthday with you baby,” Joey wrote via Instagram in a sweet tribute to Cope. “I love the way you love. 😘 #birthdaygirl.”

Cope also took to social media to thank her husband for giving her a special gift.

“For those of you who don’t know, my husband wrote me the cutest song ever, and we danced to it at our wedding last year. It’s called 6PM,” she captioned the post. “My favorite line from the song says ‘just give me 20,000 days, let’s enjoy getting old.’ Luckily, it’s only been 365. So cheers to us, happy anniversary babe! So glad we have thousands of days left to make memories together. 10/10 recommend marrying your #bestie 05.01.22”

July 2023

Joey offered a glimpse into his and Cope’s date nights after welcoming their daughter.

September 2023

“Mom & Dad 💙 #weekendvibes,” Joey captioned an Instagram post of him and Cope.

March 2024

While nearing his and Cope’s second wedding anniversary, Joey joked that he’s been “married a billion times” because he’s a “hopeless romantic.”

“It’s all about just trying to be happy,” he told Us. “You got to be with the right person.”

August 2024

Cope filed for divorce from Joey after the pair quietly separated in June 2024. Per court documents obtained by Us, Cope is requesting sole physical custody of their Dylan but noted that she would approve of Joey staying with their baby for up to two nights per week after she turned 3. Cope also blocked the court’s ability to award spousal support.