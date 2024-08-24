Joey Lawrence’s estranged wife, Samantha Cope, broke her silence amid the pair’s ongoing divorce.

“An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘Don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in,’” Cope, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 24.

She continued, “She also reminded me, ‘The more you cry, the less you pee.’ So let them flow. You got this.”

Cope also shared a montage of photos hanging out with the estranged couple’s daughter Dylan, 19 months.

Us Weekly confirmed days earlier on Wednesday, August 21, that Cope filed to end the pair’s marriage after two years. She also requested sole physical custody of Dylan, noting she would approve of Lawrence, 48, staying with Dylan for up to two nights a week after the toddler turns 3.

One day after Cope filed for divorce, the Blossom alum was accused of being unfaithful. TMZ obtained the divorce filing for Melina Alves and Edward Rider where, per the court documents, Rider alleged that Alves, 40, was having an affair with her Socked in for Christmas costar Lawrence. Neither Lawrence nor Alves addressed the allegations. Us reached out for comment.

Lawrence, meanwhile, returned to social media following the breakup drama on Friday, August 23, promoting his and brothers Matt and Andy Lawrence’s “Brotherly Love” podcast.

“New episode of the @officialbrotherlylovepod out now. Have a beautiful and blessed weekend y’all. 🙏🏼❤️,” he wrote via Instagram.

Lawrence’s marriage to Cope is his third marriage. He was previously married to Michelle Vella between 2002 and 2005 and Chandie Yawn-Nelson between 2005 and 2020. Lawrence and Yawn-Nelson share daughters Charleston and Liberty, whom they continue to coparent.

“At the end of the day, you always take the high road,” Joey previously told Us in August 2021. “There’s no excuse for being anything but kind. [Our relationship] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”

Joey and Yawn-Nelson finalized their divorce in 2022, one year after he moved on with Cope.

Joey and Cope announced their engagement in August 2021, getting married one year later. They welcomed Dylan in January 2023.

The next year, Joey opened up to Us about his perspective on relationships.

“Look, it’s all about just trying to be happy,” he exclusively told Us in March. “You got to be with the right person. … I’ve been married a billion times and I don’t know, I’m just a hopeless romantic.”